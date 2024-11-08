Sixes, OR Author Publishes Adventure Novel
November 08, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSantiago, a new book by John Robert Huttl, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After a young Anthony Candiotti loses his mother in the San Francisco Earthquake of 1906, his life is shaped by the events of the early twentieth century. Anthony discovers a secret that leads him to the love of his life, Angela Arredondo, a young girl orphaned by the events surrounding the quake. Fate leads her to meet Anthony, who holds the key to her identity.
Just as their young love blossoms, they are torn apart by evil persons who seek to do them harm. Will their love survive? Will they?
About the Author
John Robert Huttl is a retired lawyer who has turned his research and writing talents to creating historical adventure-romance stories. He finds both pursuits challenging and rewarding and somewhat related.
Santiago is a 246-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-138-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/santiago-santiago-trilogy-book-one
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
