Magalia, CA Author Publishes Autobiography
November 09, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDiagnosis Psychotic, a new book by Craig Dickerson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Craig has been looking for answers for most of his life. He has experienced "dream hopping" for over forty years. He dreams something and then months or years later, he starts to hop in and out of it. All this time, he has hoped for answers. Diagnosis Psychotic follows him through his life, from his childhood to his adulthood, and tracks the remarkable experiences of his weird kind of deja vu and his hunt for answers.
Diagnosis Psychotic is a 286-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-449-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/diagnosis-psychotic-through-gods-evil-white-wormhole
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us