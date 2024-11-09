Maumelle, AR Author Publishes Scripture Study
November 09, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Lord Is My Shepherd, a new book by Minister Quinn B. Dodds, Sr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Lord is My Shepherd: The Gospel of Jesus Christ provides a unique selection of biblical passages supporting the sacrament of baptism. It is full of God's meaningful words and is coded based on the speaker of the passage from the Bible. This book was completed through an in-depth study of scripture specifically related to baptism.
About the Author
Minister Quinn B. Dodds, Sr. was born in 1965 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. He currently resides in Maumelle, Arkansas. Dodds dedicates his spare time to helping the poor. He also enjoys playing chess and dominoes, reading, and writing. His family is very important to him. He taught Sunday School and was also the Superintendent of the Sunday School. This is his second published book through Dorrance Publishing; he previously published Against All Odds With Jesus Christ. He is now on YouTube every Thursday under Minister Quinn Dodds TLIMS.
The Lord Is My Shepherd is a 52-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-412-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-lord-is-my-shepherd-the-gospel-of-jesus-christ
