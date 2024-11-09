North Little Rock, AR Author Publishes Fiction Book
November 09, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRosetta, a new book by Doug Lingo, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After years of low pay on farms and in drugstores, Doug follows his brothers footsteps and enters into the US Air Force. After growing higher and higher in rank, he grows tired of the Air Force and moves back home to try his luck in business. He meets Veda Sue and is forced to marry her after she becomes pregnant. Yet the marriage brings a close relationship to her uncle in government, and Doug finally finds his calling, running for judge, lieutenant governor, and hopes to keep climbing to the top.
Rosetta is a fictionalized retelling of the life of Doug Lingo and his early years working out in the fields of the South.
About the Author
Doug Lingo is now eighty-six years old. He spent twenty years in the US Air Force and retired at thirty-seven. He went on to work as a supply salesman and repairman, then as a Social Security disability examiner, and finally went into the real estate business with his older brother until retirement at age seventy.
Lingo's first wife passed, and he is now married again. He enjoys playing bridge, poker, and working out six to seven times a week at his gym.
Rosetta is a 42-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-290-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/rosetta
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us