Albemarle, NC Author Publishes Children's Book
November 12, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSader the Potion Maker: Book 1, a new book by Willie Thomas, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A young potion maker, at the ripe age of eight, has entirely too much on his plate. From school and potion making for the entire town, he simply lacks time to just play around.
This potion maker is named Sader, and he works in his father's potion shop. Sadly, potions rarely come out okay for poor little Sader; he consistently transforms customers into animals and goo and simply doesn't know what to do.
Follow his journey as he takes steps to learn the craft. See if you can name the special ingredients his father recites that make every potion work just right.
About the Author
Willie Thomas is an American author born in Birmingham, Alabama. He currently resides in North Carolina. Storytelling and writing books have always been his life's passion and goal. By the time he reaches the century mark, he would like to have over a hundred different books completed, each with its own unique voice and tale. Felix and Eagle Imagine, Rodowell Sky: Miracles Come to Life, and Sader the Potion Maker are the first of these books. Follow Willie Thomas on this journey as he makes what he has always imagined come to life.
Sader the Potion Maker: Book 1 is a 36-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (hardback $34.00, eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-464-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/sader-the-potion-maker-book-1
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
