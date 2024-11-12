Levittown, PA Author Publishes Children's Book
November 12, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Sad Little Planet, a new book by Jim Lewis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Sad Little Planet introduces climate change and stewardship of the Earth to young children. An unexplored and perfect planet is compared to the Earth through the adventures of a small boy. The child comes to realize the damage we are doing to the Earth and chooses to live on the new planet instead. While other children's stories teach ways to help the planet, The Sad Little Planet teaches what happens when we don't.
About the Author
Jim Lewis is a high school science teacher in Delaware with degrees in Physics, and Earth and Space Science, as well as a Master's in Education. He is active in his church, and he volunteers at a no-kill cat rescue and nature conservancy. Lewis has participated in summer programs at NASA and summer STEM programs for his district. Lewis's interests include science and writing (of course), education, and chess.
The Sad Little Planet is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-209-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-sad-little-planet
