Fort Myers, FL Teenage Author Publishes Suspense Novel
November 12, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsShadow Wood, a new book by Lillian Van Landschoot, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Faith feels trapped by her mother and decides to run away, only to discover that getting away isn't as easy as she expected. During her escape, Faith is challenged by many life-threatening obstacles that she must overcome to escape her past.
Shadow Wood will captivate you with its many plot twists and an unimaginable ending. It teaches us that despite the challenges we must face in life, we can survive with faith.
About the Author
When she wrote this book, Lillian Van Landschoot was thirteen years old. She plays year-round soccer and is part of an Olympic Development Program in Florida. Writing this book took her about three months, and editing took another twelve months.
When she graduated middle school, Lillian received the Literature Award in 2023. She was on the honor roll through middle school, and her favorite class was Literature. One of her biggest challenges in completing this book was her busy school and travel soccer schedule. She loves scary books with some sort of drama in them.
Shadow Wood is a 100-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-313-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/shadow-wood
