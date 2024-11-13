Vernon, NJ Author Publishes Autobiography
November 13, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Miracle Experiences, a new book by Richard Langner, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Within the last few years, Richard Langner has experienced some awe-inspiring miracles. Between bringing back a man from the dead to healing the sick and being swept up as a political ally for multiple campaigns, Langner's miraculous life is laid out with various examples of proof and eyewitnesses.
Langner's life journey is one set by God. A healer, entrepreneur, master political pundit, he is here to lead America down the right path, to heal not only individuals but an entire nation.
About the Author
Richard Langner loves the outdoors and traveling. A family man, he enjoys taking the whole family on hikes and exploring the world together.
My Miracle Experiences is a 206-page paperback with a retail price of $52.00 (eBook $47.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7139-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/my-miracle-experiences
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us