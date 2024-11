Vernon, NJ Author Publishes Autobiography

× Email Dorrance Publishing

My Miracle Experiences, a new book by Richard Langner, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.Within the last few years, Richard Langner has experienced some awe-inspiring miracles. Between bringing back a man from the dead to healing the sick and being swept up as a political ally for multiple campaigns, Langner's miraculous life is laid out with various examples of proof and eyewitnesses.Langner's life journey is one set by God. A healer, entrepreneur, master political pundit, he is here to lead America down the right path, to heal not only individuals but an entire nation.About the AuthorRichard Langner loves the outdoors and traveling. A family man, he enjoys taking the whole family on hikes and exploring the world together.My Miracle Experiences is a 206-page paperback with a retail price of $52.00 (eBook $47.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7139-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/my-miracle-experiences