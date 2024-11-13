Missouri City, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
November 13, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHannahMae Adventures, a new book by Debra Ann Mindingall, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Will HannahMae the tea-cup yorkie come home? Or stay with her new family in the woods?
Will the tea-cup yorkie grow Antlers like her new deer family?
The wood is scary and cold, will she be, okay?
About the Author
I am Debra Mindingall, the Author of HannahMae Adventures. I once had a dream about my very own HannahMae running away from me into a blustering, cold, dark, animal kingdom, with nothing but tall Willowed trees.
It was a nightmare. Just thinking on HannahMae's adventure in the woods, possibly being eaten by wolves, or coyotes.
This book is about my personal dream. I decided to write about that dream in this amazing children's book.
HannahMae Adventures is a 38-page hardback with a retail price of $35.00 (eBook $30.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-635-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/hannahmae-adventures
