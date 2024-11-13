Covington, LA Author Publishes Spiritual Poetry
November 13, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Book Of Modern Psalms, a new book by Rev. Michael S. Arnold, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A Book of Modern Psalms is a collection of poems and sonnets concerning life and how it is seen through the eyes of Rev. Michael S. Arnold. His poetry portrays one man's faith through the tumultuous moments in life and thanking God for the miracles. These uplifting inspirational poems will be a light in the darkness to any who may be struggling in their own faith.
About the Author
Rev. Michael S. Arnold is an ordained minister and is currently taking online courses in Business Administration. From 1997 to 2004, Rev. Arnold had his own church in his apartment in Gulfport, MS, and supported those who did not have enough food to eat or clothes to wear. His special interests in politics and the state of our nation.
A Book Of Modern Psalms is a 126-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3149-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-book-of-modern-psalms
