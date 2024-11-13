North Chesterfield, VA Author Publishes Mystery Novel
November 13, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBen Hilton: Attaining Prowess, a new book by Chryso Odo, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After returning home for the summer after his junior year of college, Ben Hilton enters his father's mansion to find … the maid's head on the floor. Ben takes it upon himself to solve the murder, and a whole host of mysteries both real and myth rise to the surface.
Ben Hilton is a mystery-thriller with a healthy dose of Greek mythology, and a look into the lives of college-aged adults as they navigate adulthood and the lingering effects of divorce on children.
About the Author
Chryso Odo is the youngest of two brothers and enjoys writing, voice acting, making music, playing video games, singing, and more. He has done extensive research into Greek mythology to make Ben Hilton: Attaining Prowess as accurate as possible.
Ben Hilton: Attaining Prowess is a 272-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-226-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/ben-hilton-attaining-prowess
