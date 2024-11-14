Grand Ronde, OR Author Publishes Fiction Novel
November 14, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAVINNIVS IN DVOBVS MVNDIS, a new book by N.C. RAETSEL, has been released by RoseDog Books.
In the first century CE, Marcus Flavius Avinnius of Ostia serves in the Roman 5th Legion Alaudae. A man of honor and duty, he rises in rank to become a centurion in the first cohort. One day, while battling tribes in Germania Inferior, he finds himself inexplicably transported through time and space to the 21st century. How will the steadfast Roman centurion adapt to the cultural and technological challenges he must now face, so far removed from all he knew?
About the Author
N.C. Raetsel is a Latin scholar and avid enthusiast of history, specializing in the classical Roman period. Raetsel resides in rural Oregon with family, including several canine companions, among the trees of the rainforest, enjoying numerous activities in the natural splendor of the Pacific Northwest.
AVINNIVS IN DVOBVS MVNDIS is a 458-page paperback with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook 23.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-163-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/avinnivs-in-dvobvs-mvndis-avinnius-in-two-worlds/
