Hermosa Beach, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
November 14, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWindy Cindy: An Adventure Story About the Power of Wind, a new book by Brian Morris, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Windy Cindy is a little wind girl who learns to apply her budding power of helping people and the planet. Windy Cindy is very curious, but she is also impatient, wanting to be a full-grown wind right now! Faced with peer pressure and learning from trial and error, she makes the right choices and becomes a wonderful role model for children of all ages.
About the Author
Brian Morris grew up in Iowa and Connecticut. As a writer and former advertising executive, he has written ad copy, songs, poems, stories, and articles. Inspired by his kids and young grandchildren, Brian noticed a sameness to many children's books and was committed to writing something fresh and different. The result was Windy Cindy. An Adventure Story About the Power of Wind.
For years, Brian has advocated for alternative energy resources. He is particularly a fan of wind power, except when it pushes his golf ball into a lake or out of bounds. Brian lives in Hermosa Beach, California, with his wife of 48 years, who just happens to be named Cindy.
Windy Cindy: An Adventure Story About the Power of Wind is a 46-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (hardback $37.00, eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-144-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/windy-cindy-an-adventure-story-about-the-power-of-wind
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us