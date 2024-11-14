San Diego, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
November 14, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Cat Who Couldn't Jump, a new book by Amanda Larrimer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Cat Who Couldn't Jump is about two cats who become brothers and best friends. But there's one key difference: Shadow can jump, but Max can't! Through teamwork, the brothers make it possible for Max to jump just like Shadow.
About the Author
Amanda Larrimer has two young children, as well as Max and Shadow. She works in the legal field and has a paralegal certification. Larrimer lives in San Diego, and enjoys music, going to the beach, and hiking.
The Cat Who Couldn't Jump is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-131-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-cat-who-couldnt-jump
