The International Lawyers Network's Real Estate Specialty Group Unveils Ninth Edition of "Buying & Selling Real Estate: An International Guide"
November 14, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsThe International Lawyers Network's Real Estate Specialty Group proudly unveils the ninth edition of its flagship publication, "Buying & Selling Real Estate: An International Guide." This essential resource offers critical legal insights across 30+ jurisdictions, helping professionals and individuals confidently navigate the complexities of global real estate transactions.
Lindsay Griffiths, Executive Director of the International Lawyers Network, shares, "As real estate markets evolve, staying informed is essential. This ninth edition delivers key updates and practical legal frameworks, making it a must-have resource for those managing cross-border real estate deals."
The guide reflects the expertise of leading law firms worldwide, providing concise summaries of key real estate principles tailored for practical use. Whether buying, selling, or advising on real estate, this guide equips you with the knowledge to succeed.
Download your copy today: https://bit.ly/ILNRealEstate2024
About the ILN Real Estate Specialty Group
Co-chaired by Amanda Hado-Bodfield of Fladgate LLP in London, England, and Sidney Ho of Sit Fung Kwong & Shum in Hong Kong, the Real Estate Group fosters strong relationships among practitioners, facilitating seamless referrals and collaboration.
About the International Lawyers Network
The International Lawyers Network (ILN) is a non-exclusive network of high-quality mid-sized law firms providing seamless global legal services. With a presence in 67 countries, the ILN is recognized for its excellence in delivering cross-border legal solutions.
Honored as the Global Law Firm Network of the Year by The Lawyer European Awards in 2021 and shortlisted for the same award in 2016, 2017, 2022, 2023, and 2024, the ILN ranks in the top two percent of law firm networks globally (Chambers & Partners).
Learn more at www.iln.com.
Contact Information
Lindsay Griffiths
International Lawyers Network
2015949430
