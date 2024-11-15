Lake Worth Beach, FL Author Publishes Nonfiction Novel
November 15, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIndigenous Foreigners from Within the Walls, a new book by Susan A Human, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Indigenous Foreigners from Within the Walls gives voice to an otherwise voiceless species: the blattella cockroach. Susan A Human teaches readers to give empathy to the misunderstood, rather than casting thoughtless blame. In the end, we Earthlings are not that much different than some of Earth's smallest creatures.
About the Author
Susan A Human knew how to read at the age of three and began writing by the age of four. She has been writing poetry and short stories since the age of twelve. Human was in honors English in high school and wrote for a school paper for a short time.
Human likes playing war strategy games online, enjoying the interactions with such diverse groups working as one team. She loves her life today and hopes she can stay until she is 108.
Indigenous Foreigners from Within the Walls is a 128-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-224-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/indigenous-foreigners-from-within-the-walls
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
