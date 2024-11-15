Saline, MI Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
November 15, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJessica and the Order of Mages, a new book by Mr. Hanna, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Jessica grew up thinking magic was real. Or did she just wish it was real? There was that time when she was sure she teleported …
And when it happens again at a performance of the Order of Mages, Jessica finds herself in a position to carve out her place in an underground society of actual magic-users – if she's able to win them over.
But learning that magic is real is the easy part. The hard part is learning how to use it, to channel it, to perfect it, and to wield it against the enemies of the Order of Mages, some of whom predate history, and threaten the entire universe.
Jessica and the Order of Mages is a 244-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-187-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/jessica-and-the-order-of-mages
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
