Monticello, IN Author Publishes Paranormal Novel
November 15, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Afterlife Of Eden, a new book by A. L. Crisp, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Afterlife of Eden tells the story of one woman's transformation from a wistful girl trapped in her hometown to a vicious, bloodthirsty monster.
After her father dies suddenly during a hunting trip, Eden Rosewood is forced to live with her abusive mother, dreaming of a new life free from her mother's cruel hand. One fateful night, Eden runs away into city, lost and unsure. Little does Eden know, the city holds a dark side. After she is attacked by a mysterious man, Eden feels her body change: Her sense of smell is heightened, her heart stops beating, and she feels the undeniably hunger for human blood.
About the Author
A. L. Crisp is currently studying to become a tattoo and piercing artist. She has a deep interest in the occult and paranormal, which she uses as inspiration for her writing.
The Afterlife Of Eden is a 108-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-184-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-afterlife-of-eden
