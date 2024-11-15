Murfreesboro, TN Author Publishes Children's Book
November 15, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJeremy Cooks for the Monkeys, a new book by Shay Ketcham, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Jeremy is a pink elephant with an ordinary life. He loves to cook, dance, and spend time with his friends. But there's one not-so-ordinary secret about Jeremy–he has magic powers! When he dances, Jeremy can unleash his magic and do amazing things, but not even Jeremy's mom knows about his powers.
When Jeremy prepares to have his friends to visit, he worries he won't have everything ready on time. Will he be able to cook dinner, clean his room, and bake cookies for his friends–all while keeping his magic powers a secret?
About the Author
Shay Ketcham was a teacher for many years. She learned about children's interests and love of fun stories. Ketcham wanted to share a fun story about a character who had a fun superpower, and made sure he would be relatable to others.
Some of Ketcham 's other hobbies include sewing, crocheting, reading, and visiting her local library. She loves to do the summer reading program, getting extra points for learning new things, learning more about her community, and winning prizes, all while being encouraged to read. Ketcham also loves to swim, and she does water exercise regularly, believing it to be a great therapy.
Jeremy Cooks for the Monkeys is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-249-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/jeremy-cooks-for-the-monkeys
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us