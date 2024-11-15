SOLOMON Launches Vegan Shaving Collection for Men Who Value Artisanal Craft, a Superior Shave, and the Planet
November 15, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsBOCA RATON, FL - SOLOMON, the international skin care brand known for its commitment to sustainability and plant-based care, has introduced a new line of vegan shaving soaps and essentials. Featuring naturally derived ingredients, artisanal tools, and sustainable materials, this collection is crafted for men who view grooming as a personal ritual.
The new shaving soaps are designed to protect and hydrate, creating a smooth shave that minimizes irritation and leaves skin feeling refreshed. Each soap combines high-quality, vegan ingredients that produce a rich, nourishing lather. The triple butter shaving soap, with cocoa, shea, and mango butters, deeply moisturizes to ensure an effortless glide and lasting comfort. Scents like 'Havana Nights,' featuring notes of cedar and cognac, and 'Onyx,' with coastal undertones of driftwood and cypress, offer a sensory experience that is both invigorating and skin-caring. SOLOMON Woodland Natural Aftershave, crafted to soothe and shield the skin post-shave, adds a luxurious finish.
Also featured in the collection are the Artisan and Traditional Shaving Brushes and Shaving Bowl Sets, designed to enrich the wet shaving experience. Each Artisan Brush has a uniquely poured handle, ensuring that no two are alike, while the high-quality synthetic bristles provide an ethical, high-performance alternative for creating a dense lather. The shaving bowl sets, handcrafted from concrete and sealed with a zero VOC coating, retain warmth for an indulgent shave. Options like the Mottled Stonework and Ivory Stonework shaving bowls are unique pieces that celebrate their handmade origins.
"We developed this line to provide men with an alternative that respects both their skin and the planet," said Solomon Machanick, co-founder of SOLOMON. "Our goal is to make grooming a simple, enjoyable ritual using products that align with our commitment to quality and sustainability."
SOLOMON's commitment to eco-conscious shaving shines throughout its new collection, with cruelty-free bristles, vegan formulations, and responsibly sourced materials. Each product is designed with both effectiveness and environmental responsibility in mind, offering a thoughtful choice for today's discerning man.
To celebrate the launch, SOLOMON is offering 20 percent off all shaving products for a limited time with the code LOVEYOURSKIN20 at checkout. Customers can also sign up for the 'Natural Inspirations' newsletter for exclusive promotions, product updates, and skincare insights. For more details on SOLOMON's new Shaving Collection, visit https://solomonskincare.com/pages/shaving-essentials
About SOLOMON
SOLOMON is a skincare brand dedicated to blending natural ingredients, quality, and environmental responsibility. They offer thoughtfully crafted products that enhance daily routines with plant-based ingredients and a commitment to timeless quality.
Contact Information
Media Relations Team
SOLOMON
+1 561-980-7033
Contact Us
