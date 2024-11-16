Edmonton, Alberta Author Publishes Short Story Collection
November 16, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTwo Novellas and a Short Story, a new book by Jeremy L Hunter, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Two Novellas and a Short Story (Cartoonis Logicus) is a collection of satirical stories that are in turn whimsical, depraved, humorous, horrifying, political, anti-political, all-too-human, and startlingly alien. The focus is on mimicking assumptions about important things ranging from politics to the several thousand-year-old question of how one should live one's life (or if one should) and adding surprising elements of nonsense in order to subvert our most common intuitions about these subjects. The author's deadpan delivery leaves readers unsure whether they're reading a cartoon or living in one.
Two Novellas and a Short Story is a 166-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-582-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/two-novellas-and-a-short-story-cartoonis-logicus
