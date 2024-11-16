South Elgin, IL Author Publishes Adventure Novel
November 16, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsStocker Hill, a new book by Dale R. Lentz, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Stocker Hill is the largest hill in the valley. Its rugged peaks, voluptuous trees and brush also make it the most beautiful. As other hills in the valley lose their identity when the summer comes to an end, Stocker Hill holds onto its personality far into winter. It stands powerful and sturdy as the town of Walcott lays at its feet.
Like all small towns, everyone knew everyone else's business – at least they thought so.
John, Brad, Rob, and Reed share a burning curiosity about the grave on Stocker Hill. The four boys were up to some trouble. A visit to Harold's garage would change their lives forever, like their fathers before them. They feared what was ahead of them but there was no turning back now.
About the Author
Dale R. Lentz is a father of three; two boys and a girl along with being the youngest of five. The hobby of writing took its toll with the end result of this book and hopefully many more to follow. Along with writing, Dale gets lost in wood working projects by creating something interesting out of unique pieces of wood.
Stocker Hill is a 376-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-191-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/stocker-hill
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us