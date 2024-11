Am I the Ass? Game Reveals How Americans Judge Asshole Behavior

University Games is thrilled to announce the release of Am I the Ass? , a party game that educates the boorish, enlightens the clueless and entertains everyone else. This game features surveys "Family Feud-style" of 500 Americans deciding what is and what isn't asshole behavior."We wanted to spark some laughs, create connections and give players something to think about," said Ashley Lopez, Product Manager at University Games.In the game, players are presented a scenario, then use their "Ass-o-Meters" to predict the percentage of respondents who deemed the person in the scenario "the ass." Players who guess correctly earn a point and the first player to five points wins the game.Bob Moog, President of University Games noted, "Am I the Ass? is a multi-generational party game where the questions turn out to be great conversation starters about how we interact in society. It turns out that most of us are actually asses some of the time."Now available on Amazon and AreYouGame , Am I the Ass? will energize game nights as friends gather and dive into the situations.Am I the Ass? joins other popular titles from University Games, including Smart Ass Give 'Em The Finger and Murder Mystery Party Games University Games is a leading game and puzzle publisher founded in 1985 by Bob Moog and Cris Lehman. The company also markets under the Briarpatch, The Learning Journey International, Forbidden Games, Front Porch Classics, Great Explorations and BePuzzled brands in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and throughout the world. For more information, visit www.universitygames.com and interact with us on social media: Facebook X/Twitter and YouTube