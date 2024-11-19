St. Petersburg, FL Author Publishes Poetry Collection
November 19, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe New Florida Man, a new book by Vej, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The New Florida Man flips the stereotype of the Florida Man meme on its head, and shows what Florida Man could be if he were to live in true alignment with his soul's purpose and with God. This book is about the journey of spiritual growth through love, relationships, experiences with the divine, and the struggles that paint the road along the way. This book is a journey of how "Florida Man" in a sense, finds his way and himself in the world.
The New Florida Man is a 64-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-092-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-new-florida-man-a-book-of-poems
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us