Des Moines, IA Author Publishes Historical Fiction Novel
November 19, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBerushnicoff, a new book by Edon Reece Granger, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After three years of war, Captain Berushnicoff returns home to Russia a hero. Berushnicoff, the son of a famed general, served in a fighter unit that spearheaded the first wave into Alaskan airspace after the initial nuclear strike against the United States. As the country is under siege from Russia and Mexican forces, Captain Berushnicoff and his brother Mierno find themselves in crucial roles for missions that may determine the outcome of the war…
About the Author
Edon Reece Granger was born in California during the early 1960s, the second-youngest of six. Since their sister was the oldest, she had her own room. Its shaded curtains and scented candles were one of the images Edon drew back on in his later writings. His two oldest brothers were mechanically inclined. While he and his other brother were playing in the backyard, they were in the garage working on a car's engine.
Edon was in junior high literature class when writing drew his interest. It became his favorite subject and also one of his most difficult. It wasn't until years later, after his enlistment into the military, that he was diagnosed with dyslexia. The creative and polishing parts of writing he will always enjoy. The typing it into print, not so much.
Berushnicoff is a 240-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-291-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/berushnicoff
