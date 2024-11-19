Weston, CT Author Publishes Adventure Novel
November 19, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Four: The Game, a new book by Randy Anderson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Brothers Alex and Jeremy are your semi-typical teenage boys. Jeremy, fifteen, is a skater and video game enthusiast, and Alex, nineteen, was the popular and charming athlete in high school. Now in college, Alex is excelling in school, and being the most amazing boyfriend to his high-school sweetheart, Hayley. But what makes these brothers different is their love of diving and treasure hunting, inspired by none other than the legacy of treasure hunting their father left behind after his early death, along with his plans to find the long-lost Isabella, said to carry an immense amount of gold.
Alex, Jeremy, Hayley and her computer-genius cousin Katy set out to discover the Isabella and the set-for-life trove within. But with the life-changing discovery comes a whole new adventure none of them ever dreamed possible.
Randy Anderson is a life long artist and adventurer. Currently working as a successful wilderness painter and avid outdoorsman he spends his free time hiking, canoeing, and skiing in the Adirondacks of New York. In his past he learned to scuba dive and often dreamed of finding a lost treasure. His past and his love for adventure gave him the inspiration for The Four.
The Four: The Game is a 258-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-101-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-four-the-game
