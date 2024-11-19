Amityville, NY Author Publishes Mental Illness Story
November 19, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsResilience: Bipolar Depression and the Hand I Was Dealt, a new book by Elliot Berger, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Resilience is a Biographical self-help book featuring the story of a young man in conflict with his disease and his arduous journey to find help.
In the epilogue the author discusses his work in a mental health care facility, the final piece of his recovery plan.
About the Author
Elliot Berger worked on Wall Street for about thirty-two years but later in life he developed a strong desire to be in a helping profession. In 2021 he turned his life around: He became a provisional peer and began working in the mental health field as a DSP (Direct Service Professional). He continues to help others by speaking at community centers and sharing how he defeated his illness.
For more information please go to http://resilience-bipolardepression.com/
Resilience: Bipolar Depression and the Hand I Was Dealt is a 62-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (hardback $25.00, eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-322-9. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/resilience-bipolar-depression-and-the-hand-i-was-dealt/
