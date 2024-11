Alpine, UT Author Publishes Adventure Novel

× Email Dorrance Publishing

The Lightseeker, a new book by Adam Godfrey, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.Micheal Byrn called the evil from beyond the stars the Expanse, a force able to turn entire worlds into twisted versions of themselves. He said the Lightseekers were made to stop it. Micheal said a lot of things Queen Kitsune thought were true. Then he left Votis, hardly saying a word. As Kitsune begins to piece together why, she finds herself tumbling into a world of betrayal, secret cults and swashbuckling adventure.About the AuthorAdam Godfrey lives with his family in the Rocky Mountains of Utah. The Lightseeker is his first novel.The Lightseeker is a 170-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-307-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-lightseeker