Alpine, UT Author Publishes Adventure Novel
November 20, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Lightseeker, a new book by Adam Godfrey, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Micheal Byrn called the evil from beyond the stars the Expanse, a force able to turn entire worlds into twisted versions of themselves. He said the Lightseekers were made to stop it. Micheal said a lot of things Queen Kitsune thought were true. Then he left Votis, hardly saying a word. As Kitsune begins to piece together why, she finds herself tumbling into a world of betrayal, secret cults and swashbuckling adventure.
About the Author
Adam Godfrey lives with his family in the Rocky Mountains of Utah. The Lightseeker is his first novel.
The Lightseeker is a 170-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-307-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-lightseeker
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us