Chevy Chase, MD Author Publishes Mystery Novel
November 20, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Mystery of Hezekiah MacKenzie's Gold, a new book by Dorothy Haar, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In the foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountains, among the vineyards and orchards, in the beginning of the 20th century, Hezekiah MacKenzie is a one-hundred-six-year-old man who dies without telling anyone the location of his goldmine. When Maggie and her buddies decide to find Hezekiah's goldmine, they encounter more adventure and danger than they bargained for.
The Mystery of Hezekiah Mackenzie's Gold is a tale with twists and turns and interesting people, reflecting on the shades of human character. Even though it takes place more than a century ago, it addresses universal moral dilemmas. This book is filled with surprises and reflects back on a forgotten time.
About the Author
Dorothy Haar was born in 1917 and grew up in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas. She had an imaginative and adventurous spirit and was very much like Maggie. She told lots of stories about her childhood, and her daughter recognizes many of her family members in the book's characters. As an adult, Dorothy was an elementary and middle school teacher. She met her husband during WWII while working with the Red Cross in field hospitals in Japan. They spent the next forty years traveling the world.
The Mystery of Hezekiah MacKenzie's Gold is a 116-page paperback with a retail price of $34.00 (eBook $29.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-866-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-mystery-of-hezekiah-mackenzie-s-gold
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us