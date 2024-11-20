Los Angeles, CA Author Publishes Surgical Story
November 20, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Tale of Two Teachers, a new book by S. Anthony Wolfe, M.D. and Erin M, Wolfe, M.D., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This is the tale of two plastic surgeons, and how they changed the face of plastic surgery. Their contributions will have a standing impact on future generations.
About the Author
S. Anthony Wolfe, M.D. was the Emeritus Chief of Plastic Surgery at Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami, Florida. He was also a clinical professor of surgery at the University of Miami, the University of Florida, and Florida International University.
He was a founding member and Past-President of the International Society of Craniofacial Surgery.
He served for 12 years on the Medical Advisory Board for SmileTrain and was trained in general surgery at the Peter Bent Brigham Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts under Francis D. Moore. He served in plastic surgery at the University of Miami under D. Ralph Millard. He became Dr. Millard's associate in 1975 and remained so for 25 years.
In 1974, he served as assistant to Dr. Paul Tessier in Paris and remained a close collaborator until his death in 2008. Dr. Wolfe also authored the biography of Dr. Tessier, "A Man from Héric."
Erin M. Wolfe, M.D. is a Plastic Surgery Resident at The University of Southern California in Los Angeles.
A Tale of Two Teachers is a 214-page paperback with a retail price of $54.00 (eBook $49.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-430-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-tale-of-two-teachers-how-ralph-millard-and-paul-tessier-changed-the-face-of-plastic-surgery
