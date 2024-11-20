The International Lawyers Network's Corporate Specialty Group Releases Eleventh Edition of "Establishing a Business Entity: An International Guide"
November 20, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsThe International Lawyers Network's Corporate Specialty Group is delighted to announce the release of the eleventh edition of its highly regarded publication, "Establishing a Business Entity: An International Guide." This year's edition spans 41 countries, with the addition of Ecuador and Japan, and continues to serve as a critical resource for those establishing businesses globally.
Lindsay Griffiths, Executive Director of the International Lawyers Network and the guide's facilitator, comments, "In an ever-evolving corporate landscape, our guide offers unparalleled insights into the foundational elements of setting up a business across jurisdictions. It combines essential information with the expertise of trusted lawyers, creating a resource that is both comprehensive and practical for navigating corporate laws worldwide."
The eleventh edition of "Establishing a Business Entity: An International Guide" offers concise summaries of key corporate law principles, designed to be a go-to reference for professionals involved in establishing business entities across diverse regions.
Access the guide here: https://bit.ly/ILNCorporate2024
About the ILN Corporate Specialty Group
Co-chaired by Mitch Karsch of Davis+Gilbert LLP in New York and Pierre-Menno de Girard of Reinhart Marville Torre in Paris, the Corporate Group facilitates global discussions among ILN members on corporate law topics, including mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, and commercial contracts.
About the ILN
The ILN is a non-exclusive network of high-quality mid-sized law firms, providing seamless legal services worldwide. With a presence in 67 countries, it is exceptionally well-placed to handle cross-border legal needs. Recognized as a Chambers & Partners Leading Law Firm Network, the ILN remains at the forefront of legal networks globally.
Contact Information
Lindsay Griffiths
International Lawyers Network
201-594-9430
Contact Us
Lindsay Griffiths
International Lawyers Network
201-594-9430
Contact Us