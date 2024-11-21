Cape Coral, FL Author Publishes Horror Short Stories
November 21, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Disturbing Workings of Chris Crow, a new book by Chris Crow, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
How can one begin to fathom an understanding of the horrors that lay in one's head? A collective of fears transformed into stories, these tales disturb and come with a warning. Delving deep into the darkness of one's heart brings madness. But shall one tread where one shan't, then that one shall become an explorer of a new perspective–one of torment and thrills.
This is a compendium of horrors consisting of short stories written by Chris Crow to indulge in the darker side of nature–the fears that lurk in the mind.
About the Author
Chris Crow has been writing since he was five, when he was originally inspired by comics. Video games were another passion, and when Crow was later introduced to the horror media, it resulted in a tormentous youth.
Crow later became an adrenaline junkie, hooked on horror. His indulgences became an inspiration. Then, he started to toil his fingers into spinning tales of horror, which he'd like to express to the world one disturbing work at a time.
The Disturbing Workings of Chris Crow is a 108-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (hardback $27.00, eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-158-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-disturbing-workings-of-chris-crow-compendium-of-horror-volume-i
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
