Jasper, IN Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
November 21, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Guardians: Paporia Two, a new book by F Thomas Jones, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The war between the Guardians and the Tirogian Empire is now in its second year. The surviving Guardians from Outpost Capricorn Seven, aboard the newly designed warship Hope, after a brief period of calm, are now experiencing major navigation difficulties after encountering a ship of unknown design. This new ship, another Guardian survivor, joins the crew under the command of High Commander Gandel Hoppinzorinkski, or Hops. After a crucial decision by the Guardian Counsil of Elders, Hops and the crew find themselves on a mission to the planet of Paporia Two.
Filled with political intrigue, war, secrets, and unlikely alliances, The Guardians: Paporia Two is the thrilling continuation of the Guardians' quest for peace in the universe.
About the Author
F Thomas Jones was born and raised in Lansdale, PA. After his move to Allentown, PA, in 1967 he enlisted in the US Army. His first five years of service took him to Thailand, Hawaii, and Vietnam, where he was awarded the Broze Star Medal. After returning to the United States, he served for fifteen years as an armored reconnaissance specialist at various posts in the US and Western Germany during the Cold War. In 1982 Jones became a senior drill sergeant and spent his final year in the US Army as an operations NCO. After his military retirement, he moved to Memphis, TN, and spent several years working as a JROTC instructor and in various manufacturing roles before his move to southern Indiana in 1998, where he worked at DeLovely Riding Stable.
Currently Jones is working as a middle and high school substitute teacher and enjoys riding his motorbike and building N-scale model railroads. He is a member of the Soaring Society of America, ABATE, and the local Loyal Order of the Moose, Fraternal Order of the Eagles, the American Legion, and a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Jones is the author of The Guardians: Escape from Tirgonia and is working on several new novels.
The Guardians: Paporia Two is a 330-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-004-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-guardians-paporia-two
