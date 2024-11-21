Clear Lake, WI Author Publishes Romance Novel
November 21, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLife of Love and Sorrow, a new book by Jessica Reisewitz, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Life of Love and Sorrow follows our main female lead, Jamie. Jamie is a recently-divorced single mother of two. As she navigates her new life she learns to lean on and accept help from those who love her, especially one man she thought she would never see again when her husband left. As we follow Jamie through the ups and downs of life, we learn that even when there are hardships and pain in life you can still find happiness and love.
About the Author
Jessica Reisewitz is a wife and mom of two boys who loves to read. It was her love of reading that started her interest in writing. In her free time she is usually reading, writing, making crafts, or spending time with her family and two dogs. No matter what she is doing, there is usually a cup of coffee in her hand or close by.
Life of Love and Sorrow is a 128-page hardback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-740-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/life-of-love-and-sorrow
