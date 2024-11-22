Citrus Heights, CA Author Publishes Karl Marx Study
November 22, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Most Freedom Scientist in History, a new book by Thomas K. Simpson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A new reading of Karl Marx's Capital and thoughts. Translation of selected chapters from: Newton, Maxwell, Marx, Spirit, Freedom, and The Scientific Vision.
The Most Freedom Scientist in History is a 246-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-151-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-most-freedom-scientist-in-history-a-new-reading-of-karl-marxs-capital
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
