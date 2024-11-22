Port Matilda, PA Author Publishes Poetry Collection
November 22, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHumble Hearts in an Uncertain World, a new book by Sheri Lyn, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This inspiring collection of poetry explores the beauty of life and love. Complete with capturing whimsical moments of childhood magic and the quiet solitude of nature, this emotionally driven poetry creates lasting emotional impacts in readers.
About the Author
Sheri Lyn is a poet from Port Matilda, Pennsylvania where the mountains are picturesque, and farming fields are vast. She is a lover of nature and all living things. She is a Spiritual Mentor, Energy Worker, and a Death Midwife. Her motivation comes from a lifetime of knowledge gained throughout her years. Her poetry is a beautiful way to combine her innermost thoughts to attract readers into the poems as if they were right there. Perhaps her writings will give a sense of comfort to those who were not the only ones enduring certain situations. Sheri Lyn's primary goal is to capture the hearts of her readers in their own unique way.
Humble Hearts in an Uncertain World is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-525-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/humble-hearts-in-an-uncertain-world
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
