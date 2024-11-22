Washington Island, WI Author Publishes Biography
November 22, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPearls of One Ocean, a new book by Robert Mazibuko, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The book is about acquaintances the author has made and the ideas he has amassed in the days of his life. The author is an Information Technologist but has also been employed as a Medical Assistant, a Nurses' Aide, and a Pharmaceutical Quality Controller. He is now retired living on an island in Wisconsin. He wishes to share his experiences with others if perchance they may also learn from both his mistakes and failures. All the people he has met he regards as the pearls in the ocean of life and they all have a worth. He is a member of the Bahá'í Religion and attempts to practice that life in his time.
Pearls of One Ocean is a 266-page paperback with a retail price of $65.00 (eBook $60.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-959-9. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/pearls-of-one-ocean/
