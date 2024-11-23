Martinsville, VA Author Publishes Poetry Collection
November 23, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMornings and Muses, a new book by Brant J. Wolf, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Love. Love is important no matter what's going on around you. Brant J. Wolf wants you to feel what he felt when he wrote these poems.
About the Author
Brant J. Wolf enjoys writing, but aside from that he likes listening to music and watching movies. His family, daughter, and significant other have pushed him to where he is today and so thanks them.
Mornings and Muses is a 98-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-275-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/mornings-and-muses-coffee-and-love-in-verse
