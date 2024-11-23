Apex, NC Author Publishes Suspense Novel
November 23, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPerfidy, a new book by L. A. Kincaide, has been released by RoseDog Books.
It was the end of April during 2020 and the global pandemic was just getting started. It shut down restaurants, businesses, and it had even moved college classes online. Alexandra Payne was 21 years old and was on her way to graduate from college. She had an amazing family, a nice apartment, two best friends, and was ready to change the world and fall in love.
After an attempt at a one-night stand, Alex met Montgomery Connollan, an infantryman in the United States Marine Corps. He had perfectly placed blond hair and sapphire eyes that lit a fire inside of her. He became her perfect combination of peace and adventure in a time filled with uncertainty.
While the rest of the world faced the Covid-19 pandemic, Monty and Alex fell in love. Six months passed and were filled with moments of love, laughter, sex, and conversations of what their future together would entail.
But you know what they say: the devil will show up at your door looking like everything you could have ever dreamed of. He hears your prayers too.
Montgomery Connollan would make an attempt at being Alex's greatest love, and that love would be the greatest lie ever told.
About the Author
Perfidy is L.A. Kincaide's first book, based on true events.
Born and raised in North Carolina, Kincaide was fortunate to have access to both the ocean and the mountains, and stay close to her entire family. She has her BA in Communication Studies and English (2021), as well as her MA in English Literature (2023).
L.A. Kincaide still resides in North Carolina with her tuxedo cat, Atticus F. Finch.
Perfidy is a 310-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-081-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/perfidy-based-on-a-true-story/
