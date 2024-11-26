Montgomery, AL Author Publishes Romance Novel
November 26, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Christmas Will, a new book by Pete Thomas, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When department store magnate John Roberts learns he has terminal cancer, he begins to reminisce on the woman he once loved. In 1914, John fell madly in love with Gail, a woman with a smile that could light up a room, but after World War I separates the couple, John forces himself to move on. Before it's too late, John wants to say goodbye to Gail one final time. When his attorneys finally locate John's long-lost love, they discover an even bigger surprise: Gail had a son, who was named after his father, John.
After his father's passing, John Jr. learns of his lineage and discovers that John Sr.'s beloved department store is now under his ownership, should he accept the challenge. Determined to continue his father's legacy, John moves to the town of Poplar Bluff, Missouri where he meets the exuberant Judy. As John learns the ropes of the business, romance blooms between him and Judy, their destinies unfolding into a beautiful tapestry.
The Christmas Will is a 226-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (hardback $31.00, eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8921-1860-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-christmas-will
