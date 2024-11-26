Spring, TX Author Publishes Joke Book
November 26, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Best Laughs on Over 100 Topics, a new book by Paul Tastad, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In Paul Tastad's sixth installment of his humor series, The Best Laughs on Over 100 Topics is a laugh-out-loud collection of the best jokes he's written throughout his previous books, along with hundreds of new jokes to enjoy. Arranged by topic for easy finding, Tastad's latest collection is surely to knock your socks off.
About the Author
Paul Tastad was raised on a farm in South Dakota. He has been a school counselor, bookstore manager, social studies teacher, and drug counselor for sixteen years in the Houston Public School District. He and his wife Brenda now live in a Houston suburb where they are both retired. He enjoys working out at sports clubs and telling his latest jokes. He likes reading cozy mysteries and helping with his ten grandchildren. Tastad's other works include Bellyful of Laughs, More Bellyful of Laughs, Laughter That Will Lift Your Spirits, and A Lightning Bolt of Laughter.
The Best Laughs on Over 100 Topics is a 492-page paperback with a retail price of $29.00 (eBook $24.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-354-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-best-laughs-on-over-100-topics
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us