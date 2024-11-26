Cuddle Creative Works Launches New Range of Special Effects Equipment and Event Gun Hire
Cuddle Creative Works, a creative and event consultancy division of the Scruffy Dog Creative Group
, proudly announces a new collection of Confetti Guns, DJ Shotguns and CO2 Blasters.
Designed for parties or performances, these event props will create an unforgettable visual experience with every blast:
DJ Confetti Shotgun Pack: The Magic FX DJ Shotgun is an easy-to-use, handheld confetti launcher powered by 9V batteries. Excellent for creating a stage show production with a difference.
Confetti Gun Pack: The Magic FX Confetti Gun is the ideal choice for DJs and artists. Firing up to three electric confetti or streamer cannons, it can elevate any stage show design. Boasting a battery life of twelve hours, it is both an eye-catching and reliable event gun hire.
CO2 Pistol Pack: Cuddle's CO2 gun hire offerings are lightweight with a comfortable grip. This CO2 gun releases clouds that can reach up to six metres high. The package contains a CO2 bottle-to-hose connector, providing a secure connection to any CO2 system. It also includes a male-to-female connector for easy setup and reliable performance.
CO2 Gun Pack: The Magic FX CO2 Gun II is a powerful CO2 blaster, releasing ice-cold CO2 smoke clouds up to 8 metres in the air. Easy to handle, this CO2 gun hire is a great way to surprise and captivate an audience. It also contains a CO2 bottle-to-hose connector and a male-to-female connector, a complete event prop hire solution.
These event props are all packaged in custom-made cases, providing high-quality protection at all times.
Commenting on the launch, Cuddle's Sales Manager, Daniel Leroy, stated: "This new range is very exciting for our business with the potential to take events and performances to the next level."