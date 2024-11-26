Godlan Announces Infor Named Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Record Fourth Consecutive Year
November 26, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsCLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., November 26, 2024 - Godlan, a specialist in manufacturing ERP software (Infor SyteLine), CPQ (Configure Price Quote), industrial automation (IIoT), and an Infor Gold Channel Partner, is excited to announce that Infor has been recognized as a leader for Cloud ERP in the Gartner 2024 Magic Quadrant. Godlan is proud that Infor has received this honor for an unprecedented four years in a row. Factors considered for this award were based on Gartner's evaluation of Infor's ability to execute and completeness of vision. Infor proves to be a powerhouse in deep industry vertical focus, advanced workspaces, and augmented technical services. With tremendous customer satisfaction and positive feedback from completed projects, Godlan is honored to represent Infor as part of this elite group.
"Godlan is excited about the recognition for Infor CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine) ERP from Gartner with the Leader designation for the 4th consecutive year," said Bobby Rudder, Executive Vice President, Marketing & Communications, Godlan, Inc. "Infor's commitment to the solution and continued investment is very positive for Godlan and for the thousands of manufacturing clients who are achieving amazing results with CloudSuite Industrial every day!"
This placement continues to validate Infor as a Leader in the ERP market showcasing their commitment to a platform-first approach layered with industry-specific cloud applications.
Godlan and Infor are dedicated not only to future-focused innovation but also to delivering tangible, experience-oriented, hyper-product workflows like AI and process automation, that empower our joint customers to operate more efficiently and achieve their goals faster.
With an expertise in manufacturing, Godlan offers business consulting, technical consulting and programming, infrastructure, implementation, CPQ Services, IIoT Solutions and Services, and Industrial IoT platforms. Godlan has achieved ranking on Inc. 5000 twice, TEC Accreditation for the last ten years, Control Engineering's System Integrator Giants 2023, Infor Partner of the Year, and is an approved Infor Gold Channel Partner serving customers for over 40 years. For more information, visit godlan.com.
About Godlan, Inc.
Godlan is a leading manufacturing performance specialist that has been implementing integrated technology solutions since 1984. As an Infor Gold Channel Partner with a focus on manufacturing performance, Godlan supports the implementation of world-class processes and best practices throughout discrete manufacturing organizations.
About Infor
Infor is changing the way information is published and consumed in the enterprise, helping 73,000 customers in more than 200 countries improve operations, drive growth, and quickly adapt to changes in business demands. Infor offers deep industry-specific applications and suites, engineered for speed, with an innovative user experience design that is simple and transparent. Infor provides flexible deployment options that give customers a choice to run their businesses in the cloud, on-premises, or both. To learn more about Infor, visit infor.com.
About Gartner
Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises, Dixie John, Denis Torii, Johan Jartelius, Tomas Kienast 11 November 2024.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
Contact Information
Stephanne Marsh
Godlan, Inc.
586-464-4400
Contact Us
