Cesar Millan Joins Pet Support Systems as Part Owner and Brand Advocate
November 26, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsCesar Millan, globally recognized as the host of the original Dog Whisperer TV series has officially joined Pet Support Systems as a part owner and brand advocate. This strategic partnership aims to elevate the standard of pet comfort and well-being through innovative, high-quality, and eco-friendly products.
With over 25 years of experience in dog behavior and rehabilitation, Cesar Millan has dedicated his career to fostering harmonious relationships between dogs and their owners. His philosophy emphasizes the importance of understanding canine psychology to promote balanced and fulfilling lives for pets and their families.
Pet Support Systems, formally a division of Back Support Systems, Inc., has been manufacturing premium, USA-made pet supplies for over 20 years. Their product line includes orthopedic memory foam dog beds, gel memory foam beds, and organic latex orthopedic beds, all designed to provide superior comfort and support for pets of all sizes. The company's commitment to sustainability is reflected in its use of eco-friendly materials that are safe for pets and the planet.
In addition to providing exceptional products, Pet Support Systems is proud to announce that a portion of every purchase will go to Cesar Millan's Foundation, supporting initiatives that enhance the lives of pets and their families.
"Joining Pet Support Systems aligns perfectly with my mission to improve the lives of dogs and their owners," said Cesar Millan. "Together, we will provide products that not only offer comfort but also support the overall health and happiness of our canine companions, while contributing to a better future for pets everywhere."
As part of this collaboration, Cesar Millan will actively participate in product development and promotion, leveraging his extensive knowledge and experience to enhance the quality and functionality of Pet Support Systems' offerings. Customers can look forward to a range of new products endorsed by Cesar Millan, reflecting his dedication to excellence in pet care and sustainability.
For more information about Pet Support Systems and their products, please visit www.petsupportsystems.com
About Cesar Millan
Cesar Millan is a world-renowned dog behaviorist, best known for his television series Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan. He has authored several books and developed training programs aimed at helping dog owners build positive relationships with their pets. Through his work, Cesar has transformed countless lives by promoting understanding and effective communication between humans and dogs. For more information about Cesar Millan, please visit www.cesarmillan.com
About Pet Support Systems
Pet Support Systems, formally a division of Back Support Systems, Inc., has been dedicated to manufacturing high-quality, USA-made pet products for over two decades. Their commitment to sustainability and innovation is evident in their range of orthopedic dog beds and other pet comfort solutions, all designed to enhance the well-being of pets worldwide. By partnering with Cesar Millan, Pet Support Systems continues to raise the bar for quality, care, and giving back to the community.
Publicity contact for Pet Support Systems:
Public Relations Manager - info@PetSupportSystems.com
Publicity contact for Cesar Millan:
Blanca Lassalle - blanca@creativelinkny.com
Contact Information
