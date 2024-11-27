Valencia, PA Author Publishes Hunting Guide
November 27, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIncreasing Your Chances, a new book by T. Zorn, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Increasing Your Chances is not written by a trophy hunter, but from the perspective of a guy who fell in love with the tradition of hunting. It is designed to help those who can't devote their entire lives to the sport, but feel undeniable anticipation as the first day draws near. Author T. Zorn hopes this book will encourage hunters to open their senses and use their surroundings to close the distance and Increase Their Chances!
About the Author
T. Zorn has been an avid hunter from the first day he stepped into the whitetail woods. Fair chase and playing by the rules create the framework by which he pursues this animal. To him, the preparation, the experience, and the environment mean so much more than the harvest. The outdoors and hunting have helped shape his life. It is a blessing to be able to share his experiences, memories, and traditions with those who are cut from the same cloth.
Increasing Your Chances is a 126-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-037-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/increasing-your-chances
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us