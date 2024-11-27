Chattanooga, TN Author Publishes Suspense Novel
November 27, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLamentations of My Father, a new book by Obi N. Ignatius Ebbe, Ph.D., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A juvenile, once exiled by his mother in order to save his life from a usurper King-his own uncle- now returns to his homeland thirty-five years later, with internalized Christian and English values that challenged his people's customary standards and immemorial customs protected by the King. In the confrontations that ensued, the usurper King lost.
A story of the mystical, spiritual, and prophecy; Lamentations of My Father, teaches courage and the relevance of belief in a Supreme Being and transcendental reality. Based on a true story, Dr. Ebbe's novel is a testament to the impossibilities of our world.
About the Author
Obi N. Ignatius Ebbe, Ph.D., professionally addressed as Dr. Obi N. I. Ebbe, was born in 1938 as the ninth son of the legendary "Ebbe." He was a professor of criminology, sociology, and criminal justice at various universities in the United States for forty years including the State University of New York (SUNY) College at Brockport and The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC). He was a head of Department of Sociology, Anthropology, and Geography at UTC.
Dr. Ebbe received the University of London's General Certificate of Education (GCE), Ordinary Level in six subjects and GCE Advanced Level in three subjects. With credits from the University of London, he graduated from Western Michigan University in two and a half years and received a master's degree in his fourth year. He received a PhD in Sociology from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale in 1981.
Dr. Ebbe has published numerous articles in referred academic journals. He has published eight books, including Comparative and International Criminal Justice Systems, State Crimes Around the World, and Broken Back Axle. Professor Ebbe is a recognized expert in political criminology and international criminal justice systems. He received a certificate from Harvard University Medical School Continuing Education Department in 1993 on "Abuse and Victimization in Life Span Perspective, Trauma, and Memory: Clinical and Legal Dimensions", and a certificate on Criminal Law and Justice from Oxford Round Table, University of Oxford, England in 2006. He was an annual consultant of the International Scientific and Professional Advisory Council (ISPAC) of the UN Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice Programmes (1998-2015). Dr. Ebbe is a recognized honored lifetime member of Cambridge WHO's WHO Registry of Executives and Professional 2007–2008 Edition. Also, Ebbe is a Distinguished Listee of the 2019 Marquis WHO's WHO in America. He was an institutional soccer player of the 1960s and a lawn tennis amateur. He has two young daughters: Nneka and Njideka.
Lamentations of My Father is a 336-page hardback with a retail price of $95.00 (eBook $90.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-797-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/lamentations-of-my-father-the-life-and-times-of-ebbe-muoneke-ironuma
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us