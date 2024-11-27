Smoot, WV Author Publishes Poetry Collection
November 27, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMemento Mori, a new book by Bailey E. Morris, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In this heartfelt collection of poetry, Bailey E. Morris explores the difference between living and surviving.
Filled with gripping metaphors, this emotionally charged collection of poetry will offer comfort to readers experiencing life's darkest moments.
About the Author
Bailey E. Morris is a poet from Beckley, West Virginia.
Memento Mori is a 28-page hardback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-365-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/memento-mori
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
