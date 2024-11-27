Inventing A Revolutionary New Paper Plate That Changes The Disposable Plate Industry
November 27, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsNovember 26, 2024 - Davison, a trusted new product development company, has been a resource to inventors and corporations for over 35 years. Their 60,000 sq. foot invention factory, also known as America's Largest Invention Factory, has been featured on the CBS Early Show, The History Channel, and The Science Channel, to name a few. The innovation-driven team of Creationeers has an end-of-year goal to launch 100 NEW PRODUCTS.
The most recent new product, the Perfect Plate, is number 94 on their list of 100. With just over 60 days remaining this year, there is no telling what innovation this team plans to launch before the end of the holiday season.
Inventing A New Product:
Michael, the idea person behind the Perfect Plate, didn't want to simplify the paper plate; instead, he was tired of the negative customer experience he had every time he used a disposable dish. Determined to create a better way to pack leftovers, reheat, and serve food, Michael searched the internet for a product already on the market.
After a deep dive, Michael concluded that no such product existed. He also discovered he was one of many having a negative customer experience with the existing products on the market. After reading various product reviews, it was clear to Michael that consumers wanted a practical solution.
Michael knew the ideal disposable plate would need to be recyclable, microwave-safe, durable, and able to transform into a to-go container. Feeling overwhelmed by the information he read online, Michael enlisted a product development team that he could trust, which would help him design a disposable dish. That team was the Davison team!
Once Michael secured his idea using Davison's Idea Security Agreement, which offered a 100% confidentiality guarantee, he scheduled a free idea consultation with the seasoned team at Davison, where they discussed the details of his product idea in a meeting at Davison, known as "brainstorming." Michael and the Davison crew created a must-have product feature list, and the new product designs were underway.
The Davison team designed the "Perfect Plate," which they did not manufacture from the typical "recyclable" materials. Instead, they decided to use a 100% plant-based product, making it compostable, microwave-safe, and durable. In addition, the Perfect Plate offers a unique 3-in-1 solution, giving consumers the practical solution they have been asking for.
The Perfect Plate measurement is just over 10.25 inches in diameter if used as one large single plate. It can also be separated into two plates, or this new innovation can be folded into a to-go container utilizing the built-in locking tabs.
Today, you can purchase the Perfect Plate from Walmart, Amazon, Jokari, and many other major retail and online stores.
Lola Mattiello, Chief Marketing Officer for Davison, said, "Davison is a family-owned and operated company. We are a tight-knit group that thoroughly enjoys the new product and technology challenges that we work on daily.
Above all, our number one priority has always been protecting our clients' ideas, which we have mastered thanks to the Davison Inventing Method, created by our founder, George Davison. Naturally, our inventing method has evolved over time to remain innovative in an ever-changing market, but idea protection has always been the first step in every inventor's journey. By utilizing our iron-clad Idea Security Agreement, also known as an ISA, we are able to protect inventors' ideas at no cost and with a 100% guarantee!
Whether an idea is simple by design or technologically advanced, our team of in-house product professionals has the innovative mindset, experience, and tools needed to provide invention help to ideas from people all over the world.
Those who want to secure an idea with Davison or get the Davison Inventors Guide, can do so for FREE by going to www.Davison.com. If you're interested in seeing some of the ideas we have helped to turn into a product or book, here is a link to our new Creators Catalog. You can find the Perfect Plate in the catalog on page number 26.
