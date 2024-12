FIT Voltaira Group Completes Acquisition of Auto-Kabel Group

Auto-Kabel Group Officially Joins FIT Voltaira Group as of November 29, 2024Acquisition Expands Voltaira's Product Portfolio in Intelligent Power DistributionAuto-Kabel to Be Rebranded as Voltaira AutokabelDecember 2, 2024 I Reutlingen, GermanyFIT Voltaira Group (Voltaira), a leading system supplier of sensor, connectivity, and electrification solutions, specializing in wire harness technologies, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Auto-Kabel Group as of November 29, 2024. Auto-Kabel, based in Hausen im Wiesental, Germany (Baden-Württemberg), is a pioneer in e-mobility and a technology leader in automotive power distribution and management.The acquisition, previously announced on July 11, 2024, significantly strengthens Voltaira's product portfolio in intelligent energy distribution systems, including innovative battery harnesses, busbars, and high-voltage vehicle electrical systems. The combined entity, Voltaira, will now boast a global presence, with more than 50 locations across Europe, Asia, North America and Africa, and over 11,500 people worldwide."We are delighted to welcome the Auto-Kabel Group to the Voltaira family," said Chris Lu, Global COO of FIT Group and Managing Director of FIT Voltaira. "This strategic acquisition solidifies our commitment to electrified vehicle technology and reinforces our dedication to pioneering solutions. Our customer knowledge and expertise with both OEMs and mobility suppliers will empower us to uniquely address the evolving needs of both audiences, positioning us at the forefront of the industry."Going forward, the Auto-Kabel brand will operate under the name Voltaira Autokabel, reflecting its integration into the FIT Voltaira Group while respecting its historical significance in the mobility market. This rebranding will leverage the strength of the Voltaira brand while honoring Auto-Kabel's legacy and industry expertise."We are incredibly excited to join Voltaira," said Jens Schumacher, CSO of Auto-Kabel Group. "This partnership is built on a shared commitment to quality, innovation, and deep industry expertise. We see a promising future ahead, and the synergies between our businesses will enhance our product offerings and drive sustainable growth."The acquisition was made through a wholly owned German SPV of Foxconn Interconnect Technology GmbH, the holding company of FIT Voltaira Group GmbH. Voltaira, owned by Foxconn Interconnect Technology Limited ("FIT"), benefits from a solid financial foundation that supports growth in the rapidly evolving automotive market.About FIT Voltaira Group (Voltaira)At Voltaira, we drive the future of sustainable mobility with creative solutions and cutting-edge technology.As an established system supplier in the mobility industry, we are proud of our long-standing partnerships with major Tier 1 automotive suppliers and OEMs. Our core competencies include the design, development and manufacture of sensor, connectivity, and electrification solutions for the automotive and micro-mobility sectors.Recognized for our commitment to quality and German engineering excellence, the Voltaira brand is trusted worldwide. Through our strategic partnerships, we offer endless possibilities in mobility, from charging solutions to 5G AIoT. FIT Voltaira Group operates globally with more than 50 sites in Europe, Asia, North America and Africa, employing more than 11,500 people.About Auto-Kabel GroupAuto-Kabel Group is an international leader in electromobility, with 90 years of innovation and top-tier manufacturing quality. Auto-Kabel Group supplies electrical components for automotive systems and power distribution, focusing on e-mobility solutions. As a system supplier, Auto-Kabel Group offers a wide range of products, including charging sockets, drive cables, and battery connectors, to customers worldwide.About Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT Hon Teng)Foxconn Interconnect Technology (HKEX: 6088) was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2017 and is the largest consumer electronics connector manufacturer in Asia. While connectors remain its core business, the company has strategically expanded in recent years into 5G AIoT, Mobility, and Audio, while also entering the consumer brand sector. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.fit-foxconn.com Media InquiriesVoltaira Group, CorporateEmail: Press.Services@voltaira-group.com Follow us on social media: LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/voltaira/