San Diego, CA Author Publishes Adventure Novel
The Power of Love, a new book by Floyd R. Oliver, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
We all have a destiny waiting to be fulfilled, and Rafe Hawkins, a young Brooklyn boy, is about to embark on a world-changing journey to find his, with an unexpected ending.
After his mom drops off six-year-old Rafe at Greer School, a community for children, he realizes he has been abandoned, and his only mission becomes finding his way back home. Rafe attempts to adjust to this new life, only finding it impossible, with a certain counselor who is determined to stand in his way of freedom.
Join Rafe on his journey in Prisoner in Paradise and discover how he rises above despite the obstacles he has to conquer.
The Power of Love is a 595-page paperback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-252-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-power-of-love-1
